Trivest Advisors Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 195.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,630 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the quarter. Sandisk comprises 5.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.33% of Sandisk worth $114,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,889,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Trading Down 11.4%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,559.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.87. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $1,861.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDK. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,398.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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