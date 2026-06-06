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Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $88.67 Million Stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
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Key Points

  • Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its Futu Holdings stake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 540,000 shares valued at about $88.67 million. The position now represents roughly 4.0% of Trivest’s portfolio and makes Futu its 12th largest holding.
  • Futu is facing a mixed news backdrop: Bank of America kept a Buy rating and Moomoo partnered with Kalshi to expand prediction markets, but the stock was also placed on Zacks’ Strong Sell list and is drawing legal investigations. Reports that it is suspending some buy/deposit services for Chinese mainland accounts add regulatory pressure.
  • The company recently delivered a weak quarter, posting $0.77 EPS versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $694.17 million versus expectations of $761.35 million. Shares were down 3.6% in the article, trading well below their 50-day and 200-day averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Futu.

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Futu accounts for approximately 4.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Futu worth $88,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Futu by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Futu by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Futu

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.50 price target on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Futu from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Futu stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $202.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($2.12). The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.35 million. Futu had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 41.87%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Futu's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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