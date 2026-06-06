Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $97.75 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Trivest Advisors Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,295,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises about 4.5% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.48% of Bloom Energy worth $97,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,683,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,679,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $265.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,299.16 and a beta of 3.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $234.12 and its 200 day moving average is $165.91. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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