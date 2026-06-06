Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $65.61 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $65,609,000. Lumentum comprises about 3.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,702,712.76. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $863.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $880.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to from $1,000 and kept an rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private exchange of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

Lumentum announced a of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in AI optical interconnects , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Neutral Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Article Title

Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold in a pre-arranged ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Articles asking why LITE has been softer since its last earnings report mainly point to post-earnings digestion and valuation, rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LITE

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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