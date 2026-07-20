Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases New Shares in Redwire Corporation $RDW

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 635,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. Redwire comprises approximately 0.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Redwire as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Redwire by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Redwire by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,620 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Redwire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Redwire to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Redwire

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $22,995,736.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,077,419 shares in the company, valued at $23,142,960.12. This represents a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.01. Redwire Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.94 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Redwire Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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