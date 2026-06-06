Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 398,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 398,000 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 4.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.15% of Seagate Technology worth $89,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 564.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,804 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 103,198 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,420,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $847.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $124.63 and a one year high of $966.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $661.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Prat Bhatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.88, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,625.72. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 13,780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.99, for a total value of $12,746,362.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 323,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,318,439.09. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,187 shares of company stock worth $108,267,701. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $565.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $772.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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