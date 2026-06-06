Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,400 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $6,998,000. Blackstone accounts for 0.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,667,695 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,046,859,000 after acquiring an additional 840,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,362,796 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,358,334,000 after acquiring an additional 412,281 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,747,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,324,989 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,251,474,000 after purchasing an additional 329,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,677,997 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $799,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145,056 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $115.40 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 30,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $3,775,461.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 899,669 shares in the company, valued at $113,169,363.51. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 12,355,303 shares of company stock worth $264,789,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC cut their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $151.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

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