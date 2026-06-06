Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,700 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,480,000. Intel makes up 0.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $498.43 billion, a PE ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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