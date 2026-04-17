Trivium Point Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,776 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trivium Point Advisory LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $178.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $513.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $121.24 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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