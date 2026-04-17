Trivium Point Advisory LLC Invests $4.83 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the company's stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 83,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,734 shares of the company's stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

GEHC stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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