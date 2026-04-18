Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,035 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $601.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.67. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $427.93 and a 52-week high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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