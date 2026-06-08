Troy Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,567 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $27,137,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $246.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.87 and a 200-day moving average of $232.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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