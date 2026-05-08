Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,074 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Welltower were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 720,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.53.

View Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $213.01 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $206.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.94. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.65 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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