Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,791 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 176,897 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $94.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report).

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