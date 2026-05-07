Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,059 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Corteva were worth $20,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 18.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,119,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,713,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,290,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,675 shares of the company's stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $85.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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