Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,748 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,234 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Nordson were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nordson by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nordson by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson set a $335.00 price objective on Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock worth $22,549,703. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NDSN opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $191.99 and a 12 month high of $305.28. The stock's 50 day moving average is $275.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.68 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.Nordson's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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