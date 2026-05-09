Truist Financial Corp Has $10.93 Million Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,012 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in SAP were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $3,342,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 191.4% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $32,760,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,273 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period.

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SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.10. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $2.9291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. This is a boost from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. SAP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Trending Headlines about SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Santander upgraded SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Further Reading

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