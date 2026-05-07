Truist Financial Corp Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,081 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 14,744 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ACGL opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.32.

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About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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