Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,905 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,767 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Equinix were worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,265,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,542,595,000 after purchasing an additional 56,592 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,211,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $937,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $929,312,000 after purchasing an additional 953,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $293,162.95. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at $12,105,226.86. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,088.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,010.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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