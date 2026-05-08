Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,307 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE AVY opened at $165.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.31. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,982,210.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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