Truist Financial Corp Sells 41,952 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,608 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,952 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Sysco were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 53.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 62.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company's stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,504 shares of the company's stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Sysco's payout ratio is 59.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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