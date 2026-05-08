Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $255.45 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $270.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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