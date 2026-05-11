Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,125 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 41,746 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:DD opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -828.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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