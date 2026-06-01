TrustBank Invests $744,000 in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TrustBank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $454.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $446.77 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.90 and a 12-month high of $448.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $383.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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