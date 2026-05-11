TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,494 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 575.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock worth $105,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,271,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $53,803,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI opened at $157.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 2.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 88,350 shares of company stock worth $8,797,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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