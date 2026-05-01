TTP Investments Inc. Sells 10,283 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TTP Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of TTP Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $417.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.94 and a 1 year high of $429.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $347.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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