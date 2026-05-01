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TTP Investments Inc. Sells 10,283 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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TTP Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of TTP Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Broadcom secured a multi‑year AI chip deal with Meta that targets large, multi‑GW deployments — this strengthens AVGO’s high‑margin data‑center revenue visibility and supports recurring, multi‑year demand. Broadcom just reached a 3-year AI chip deal with Meta
  • Positive Sentiment: Market milestone: Broadcom recently crossed a $2 trillion market capitalization, a signal of investor confidence and momentum that can attract more passive flows and headline buying. Broadcom Just Hit $2 Trillion Market Cap. Is AVGO Stock a Buy Now?
  • Positive Sentiment: Product/market expansion: Broadcom unveiled its fourth wave of Wi‑Fi 8 chips and an optimized 10G PON solution to push multi‑gig broadband at scale — a win for service‑provider adoption and long‑term silicon content per subscriber. Broadcom Accelerates Multi-Gig Broadband with Optimized 10G-PON and Wi-Fi 8 Solutions for Mass Market
  • Positive Sentiment: AI capex tailwinds: Multiple reports show Big Tech lifting AI infrastructure spend (hundreds of billions through 2026), underpinning demand for Broadcom’s networking and AI‑inference silicon. Analysts have nudged estimates higher, reinforcing bullish revenue/earnings trajectories. Big Techs Assure Lasting AI Frenzy - Which Stocks Will Gain?
  • Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and analyst support: Alecta boosted its Broadcom stake and some shops have raised FY estimates modestly — signals that professional investors are adding to positions. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Boosts Broadcom Stake
  • Neutral Sentiment: Peer/sector context: Coverage comparing AVGO vs. AMD and NVDA notes Broadcom benefits from diversified networking + AI exposure, but relative performance can swing with Big Tech spending updates. This is background context for investors sizing exposure. Why AMD, AVGO are outperforming Nvidia after Big Tech earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Commentary warns investors may be “pricing in perfection” — Broadcom’s premium valuation raises the risk of pullbacks if growth or margin expectations slip. Broadcom: Investors Are Pricing In Perfection
  • Negative Sentiment: Short‑term volatility risks: Recent AI/sector headlines (OpenAI caution, Nvidia digesting huge guidance) have shown the group can swing on sentiment, which could produce sharp intraday moves in AVGO. Semiconductor Stocks Tumble on OpenAI Warning

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $417.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.94 and a 1 year high of $429.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $347.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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