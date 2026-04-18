Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $200,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE - Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 319,079 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,707,000 after buying an additional 215,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,935,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,255,000 after buying an additional 1,424,287 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,247,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,996,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,125,063 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,522,000 after buying an additional 220,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,789,000 after buying an additional 374,979 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT's payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT NYSE: APLE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company's portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company's holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

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