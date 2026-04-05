Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 172,601 Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 172,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,128,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Revvity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 5.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company's stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Revvity by 6.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 102.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,104 shares of the company's stock worth $64,232,000 after purchasing an additional 189,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Revvity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,028 shares of the company's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Revvity Stock Up 0.2%

RVTY stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.36 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Revvity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RVTY. Evercore increased their price objective on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Further Reading

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