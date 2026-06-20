Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Invests $259,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,020 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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