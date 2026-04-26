Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,924 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,017 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of V opened at $309.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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