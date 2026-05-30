Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,550 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Tutor Perini worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Smalley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.24 per share, for a total transaction of $732,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 91,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,699,921.96. This represents a 12.27% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,404. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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