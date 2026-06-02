Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,114 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,516,628,000. Amundi grew its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,678,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 4.1%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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