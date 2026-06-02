Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.55 and a 200-day moving average of $416.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.54, a P/E/G ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Reuters article

Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Positive Sentiment: Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. TipRanks article

Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. Positive Sentiment: Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Reuters article

Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Motley Fool article

Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Negative Sentiment: Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. TipRanks article

Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. Negative Sentiment: BYD and NIO posted strong May sales and delivery figures, highlighting intensifying EV competition in China and abroad that could weigh on Tesla’s growth narrative. Benzinga article

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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