Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,977 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $35,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company's stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,910 shares of the company's stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 93,617 shares of the company's stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,979 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7%

TSN opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.27.

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About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

See Also

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