Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,346 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,419 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,982.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company's stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,791 shares of the company's stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tyson Foods from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tyson Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.0%

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is currently 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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