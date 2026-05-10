Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Stake Increased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,826 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,519.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 89.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tyson Foods's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tyson Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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