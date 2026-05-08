UBS Group AG Acquires 185,932 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL - Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,053 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.55% of Nuvalent worth $40,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $107,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 46.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,300,865 shares of the company's stock worth $198,979,000 after purchasing an additional 724,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,271 shares of the company's stock worth $527,521,000 after purchasing an additional 639,264 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 25.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,022,225 shares of the company's stock worth $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 206,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 72.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,343 shares of the company's stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.15. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $113.01.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NUVL

Key Stories Impacting Nuvalent

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported meaningful pipeline/regulatory progress — NDA submitted for neladalkib (ALK+ NSCLC); zidesamtinib NDA for TKI‑pretreated ROS1+ NSCLC is under FDA review with a PDUFA date of Sept. 18, 2026; planned submission to expand zidesamtinib into TKI‑naïve ROS1+ in H2 2026. These are binary, high-impact catalysts if approvals or label expansions progress. Nuvalent PR Newswire

Company reported meaningful pipeline/regulatory progress — NDA submitted for neladalkib (ALK+ NSCLC); zidesamtinib NDA for TKI‑pretreated ROS1+ NSCLC is under FDA review with a PDUFA date of Sept. 18, 2026; planned submission to expand zidesamtinib into TKI‑naïve ROS1+ in H2 2026. These are binary, high-impact catalysts if approvals or label expansions progress. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional support remains strong — Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy, and the stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” with multiple buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets, which can underpin longer‑term investor interest. Canaccord Genuity Note

Analyst/institutional support remains strong — Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy, and the stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” with multiple buy/overweight ratings and elevated price targets, which can underpin longer‑term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Company reiterated near‑term milestones and highlighted internal leadership promotions alongside the Q1 report — useful for execution but not an immediate price mover absent concrete clinical/regulatory news. Nuvalent PR Newswire

Company reiterated near‑term milestones and highlighted internal leadership promotions alongside the Q1 report — useful for execution but not an immediate price mover absent concrete clinical/regulatory news. Negative Sentiment: CEO sold 30,000 shares (~$3.05M) in early May, trimming his stake by ~8.5% — an insider sale can be viewed negatively by the market even if routine filing: SEC . InsiderTrades CEO Sale

CEO sold 30,000 shares (~$3.05M) in early May, trimming his stake by ~8.5% — an insider sale can be viewed negatively by the market even if routine . Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings slightly missed expectations — EPS of ($1.39) vs. consensus ($1.35), and EPS declined year‑over‑year; analysts still model a negative FY EPS, keeping the stock tied to execution and longer‑dated approvals. Q1 Press Release / Financials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 324,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,036,945.51. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 11,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,202,550.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,926.93. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,023 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,217. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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