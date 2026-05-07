UBS Group AG Acquires 3,029,328 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Free Report) TSE: VET by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,029,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.66% of Vermilion Energy worth $46,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VET. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 105,369 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 67.2% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 870,492 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 192.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156,621 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 103,049 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Vermilion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Vermilion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vermilion declared a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.135 per share (record June 15, payable June 30), implying roughly a 4.6% yield — a supportive income signal for dividend investors. Dividend Announcement

Vermilion declared a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.135 per share (record June 15, payable June 30), implying roughly a 4.6% yield — a supportive income signal for dividend investors. Positive Sentiment: Company press release and commentary emphasize continued debt reduction and what management calls "strong operational and financial results" for Q1; revenue of ~$369.0M slightly topped consensus, which supports cash‑flow narratives. Q1 Results / Debt Reduction

Company press release and commentary emphasize continued debt reduction and what management calls "strong operational and financial results" for Q1; revenue of ~$369.0M slightly topped consensus, which supports cash‑flow narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Management held a shareholder/analyst prepared remarks transcript that provides additional color on hedging, capital allocation and operational performance — useful for assessing whether the unrealized derivative losses are one‑off or indicate broader risk. Call Transcript

Management held a shareholder/analyst prepared remarks transcript that provides additional color on hedging, capital allocation and operational performance — useful for assessing whether the unrealized derivative losses are one‑off or indicate broader risk. Negative Sentiment: Vermilion reported a Q1 net loss driven by significant unrealized derivative losses; reported EPS was a loss of $0.67 per share versus expectations for a profit (~$0.22), which investors viewed negatively and pressured the stock. Loss / Market Reaction

Vermilion reported a Q1 net loss driven by significant unrealized derivative losses; reported EPS was a loss of $0.67 per share versus expectations for a profit (~$0.22), which investors viewed negatively and pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst summaries (e.g., Zacks) flagged the EPS miss and the swing from prior-year results, highlighting earnings volatility tied to mark‑to‑market derivative accounting — a key risk factor for near‑term sentiment and valuation. Zacks Coverage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.74 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -12.75%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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