UBS Group AG Acquires 513,195 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 513,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.63% of Chart Industries worth $243,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2,212.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,911 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Wall Street Zen raised Chart Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Chart Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.40 and a 1-year high of $208.51.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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