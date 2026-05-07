UBS Group AG Acquires 5,268,053 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. $VG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) by 520.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279,598 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,268,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Venture Global worth $42,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VG. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Venture Global by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Venture Global by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Venture Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 258,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Venture Global from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Venture Global from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Venture Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Venture Global's payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Insider Activity at Venture Global

In other news, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,094,446 shares of company stock worth $84,601,768 over the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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