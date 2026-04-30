UBS Group AG Acquires 81,250 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,879 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.17% of Medpace worth $184,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $413.59 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.10 and a 52-week high of $628.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Medpace

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Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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