UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592,913 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 916,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.88% of WillScot worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WillScot by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,684 shares of the company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in WillScot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 724,638 shares of the company's stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in WillScot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,814 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in WillScot by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSC

Key Headlines Impacting WillScot

Here are the key news stories impacting WillScot this week:

Positive Sentiment: WillScot reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.21, ahead of the $0.16 consensus, and revenue of $548.6 million, above estimates. Article Title

WillScot reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.21, ahead of the $0.16 consensus, and revenue of $548.6 million, above estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company said it exceeded its Q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook and raised its 2026 full-year outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net capex, signaling improving commercial demand. Article Title

The company said it exceeded its Q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook and raised its 2026 full-year outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net capex, signaling improving commercial demand. Positive Sentiment: WillScot also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, which may support investor sentiment. Article Title

WillScot also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, which may support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue still declined 2.0% year over year, and EPS was below last year’s $0.24, so the quarter was solid but not a return to growth. Article Title

Revenue still declined 2.0% year over year, and EPS was below last year’s $0.24, so the quarter was solid but not a return to growth. Negative Sentiment: Operating performance remained pressured, with gross profit, operating income, and net income all down from a year ago, which could temper enthusiasm after the post-earnings rally. Article Title

WillScot Stock Up 20.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.17 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. WillScot's payout ratio is presently -93.33%.

WillScot Profile

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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