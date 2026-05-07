UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

UBS Group AG increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,714 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.69% of ExlService worth $46,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,973 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,317 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $67,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 534.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,318,000 after buying an additional 1,141,008 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4,269.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 882,480 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 862,284 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 451.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 975,894 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,969,000 after acquiring an additional 798,831 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,245.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

ExlService Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EXLS opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Barrington Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Report on ExlService

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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