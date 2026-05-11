UBS Group AG Buys 13,090 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,068 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of Mohawk Industries worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,735.40. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $103.66 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.60 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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