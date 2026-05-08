UBS Group AG Buys 150,719 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934,917 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 150,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.74% of H&R Block worth $40,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 134.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 100.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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H&R Block Stock Up 24.3%

HRB stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised H&R Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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