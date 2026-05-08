UBS Group AG Buys 265,464 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,227 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 265,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.79% of Black Hills worth $39,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 132.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 884.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 44.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BKH. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 12.61%.The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Black Hills's payout ratio is 70.60%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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