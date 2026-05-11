UBS Group AG Buys 489,059 Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR - Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,799 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 489,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.96% of Schrodinger worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,464,426 shares of the company's stock worth $115,584,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,268,817 shares of the company's stock worth $105,692,000 after buying an additional 268,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,714,767 shares of the company's stock worth $84,300,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,638,935 shares of the company's stock worth $52,937,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346,441 shares of the company's stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 927,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 43,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $530,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 330,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,059.92. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,954 shares of company stock worth $724,939. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Schrodinger from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SDGR

Schrodinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrodinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

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