UBS Group AG Buys 843,983 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 205.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 843,983 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $49,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 519,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $4,868,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,918,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 543,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,660.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,958.75. This represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,225. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business's 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. William Blair upgraded Amkor Technology to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

See Also

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