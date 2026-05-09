UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,922 shares of the company's stock after selling 402,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of Molina Healthcare worth $35,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,737 shares of the company's stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.0%

MOH stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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