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UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Vornado Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 108,439 shares and leaving it with 1,030,844 shares valued at about $34.3 million.
  • Analysts are mostly cautious on VNO, with several firms cutting price targets; the stock now carries a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $34.09.
  • Vornado reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.12 per share on revenue of $459.11 million, and the company also authorized a $300 million share buyback, equal to up to 5.4% of outstanding shares.
  • Interested in Vornado Realty Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 108,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $34,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.Vornado Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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